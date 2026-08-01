Woman says about 250 pairs of Jordans stolen from Oak Park Public Storage unit after move

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit-area woman says nearly her entire sneaker collection was stolen from a Public Storage unit in Oak Park days after she moved her belongings there.

The storage facility is located at 8 Mile and Greenfield roads.

Qiana Wright said she placed her shoes and furniture in a storage unit at the Public Storage facility on July 18 while relocating.

"Thinking it's going to be safe to put my stuff in storage," Wright said.

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When she returned to the unit days later to retrieve something, she discovered almost all of her shoes were gone and the wire ceiling had been cut.

"That's how they got in here. Because all my little stickers were going across there," Wright said during a tour of the unit.

Wright said approximately 250 pairs of Jordan sneakers were taken.

"They took all my Jordans, every last one of em," Wright said.

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Wright has collected the shoes over the years.

"Them shoes cost a lot. And some of them, I cant get back because they were classic from a long time ago when they first came out," Wright said.

She said surveillance video shown to her by the facility captured the theft in progress.

"They showed me a video of a person rolling my shoes out. They kept going back and fourth, rolling my shoes out," Wright said.

Wright said the experience has left her feeling violated.

"I'm hurt because I really work hard for everything I got in there," Wright said.

Wright has insurance on her unit and is hoping to recover her belongings or receive reimbursement.

"I want them to do something about it. Because that's not right for people to lose everything they earned," Wright said.

The Oak Park Public Safety Department confirmed it is investigating the theft. Cameras are visible throughout the building.

Wright may not be the only renter affected. Princess Gibbs, who also rents a unit at the facility, said she has noticed her belongings disturbed over the past few months.

"My shoes. I have five pairs of heels that I put into storage. I just went and I'm seeing only two. I'm confused. I don't understand what's going on," Gibbs said.

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Gibbs said she keeps her unit organized, making the disruptions difficult to ignore.

"Because it's not the way the I left it. It did make me feel like I was going crazy, especially with my partner telling me aint nobody going in there, it's a storage unit, they have security. No, I have been feeling crazy," Gibbs said.

Gibbs has not filed a police report.

7 News Detroit tried to reach Public Storage multiple times over the past few days and did not hear back.

