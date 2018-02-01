Woman tells police she was sexually assaulted, robbed during home invasion in Detroit
5:39 AM, Feb 1, 2018
4 mins ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted during a home invasion early this morning.
Police say it happened at a home around 2:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Woodmont.
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, told police she opened the door slightly after hearing a knock. That's when the suspect reportedly kicked in her front door, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her at gunpoint before escaping out of the front door.
The suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years old and 6' -- he was reportedly wearing a black skull cap with a Jordan symbol.
He's believed to be armed.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police.
