Woman tells police she was sexually assaulted, robbed during home invasion in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted during a home invasion early this morning.

Police say it happened at a home around 2:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Woodmont.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, told police she opened the door slightly after hearing a knock. That's when the suspect reportedly kicked in her front door, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her at gunpoint before escaping out of the front door.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years old and 6' -- he was reportedly wearing a black skull cap with a Jordan symbol.

He's believed to be armed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police.