Woman sentenced in connection with sex-trafficking ring

A 41-year-old woman will spend five to 20 years in prison in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that Michigan authorities said involved underage girls.

Amber Speed was sentenced Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court. In January, a jury found Speed guilty of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Speed, of Munith in Jackson County, was arrested after state police found online ads for an escort operation.

Michigan's Attorney General's office says girls involved in the escort operation were minors when they were brought into the ring.

Speed was acquitted of sex trafficking underage girls.

Speed told police in a recorded interview that she ran an escort service in the Lansing area, but denied the women who worked for her sold sex.