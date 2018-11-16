Woman sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for car crash that killed 19-year-old

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 to 30 years to prison in connection with the car crash that killed 19-year-old Daziah Tanae of Detroit.
Alyssa Verbeke reportedly struck Tanae's vehicle while fleeing Warren police on Aug. 5 at Fairport Street and Lappin Street in Detroit.
During Verbeke's pre-trial hearing, police officers testified that she has drug paraphernalia and a substance tested positive for cocaine in her purse at the time of her crash.
Officers also testified that follow-up testing also found traces of drugs in her system.
Verbeke pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving causing death and drug possession.
