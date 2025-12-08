Woman shot and killed inside Ann Arbor apartment

A woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in Ann Arbor on Sunday afternoon.

Ann Arbor police tells us the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Pearl.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were unable to find the suspect after an extensive search, but investigators did find a firearm they believe is connected.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.