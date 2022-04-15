Woman shot during carjacking at Warren gas station overnight

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police are searching for suspects who were involved in the carjacking and shooting of a woman at a gas station overnight.

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station along 8 Mile Rd. between Mound and Ryan around 3 a.m.

Police say the woman who was shot is in critical condition. Details on the carjacking were not yet available as the investigation continues.

Right now, police are looking for a white SUV in connection to the shooting and carjacking, and the woman's vehicle that was stolen. It's a gray 2015 Nissan Ultima with Michigan license plate ELB 3299. It was last seen going west on 8 Mile.