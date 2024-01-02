Woman shot & killed during argument with boyfriend in Wyandotte

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed during an argument that turned physical at a home in Wyandotte on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sycamore for the shooting.

Police say there was a domestic argument that turned physical and a handgun was produced. During the struggle, the female was shot and the boyfriend was cut on the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The man was also taken to the hospital and was later released.

Police say he is at the police station speaking with investigators.