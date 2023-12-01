Woman stabbed along I-96 in Detroit following road rage incident

Michigan State Police say a woman was stabbed along I-96 under M-39 Southfield Freeway after a road rage incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to MSP, they were called to westbound I-96 under M-39 on a report of an assault in progress. While on the way, the caller said one of the people was stabbed.

Troopers say it started as a road rage incident somewhere off the freeway and then continued onto the freeway.

They say the suspect rear-ended the victim's vehicle, and the victim pulled over at the location. That's when she said the suspect pulled in front of her and an argument ensued outside of the vehicle, where the suspect stabbed her.

When troopers arrived, they said the victim was bleeding profusely from her left arm and they applied a tourniquet on her arm to slow the bleeding while EMS arrived on scene.

Troopers are still investigating, but the victim said the suspect's vehicle was either a Nissan or Toyota.