Woman testifies against former teacher she claims lured her into sexual relationship at 15

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Aaron Donaghy, 47, didn't look at the woman who testified Thursday that he lured her into a sexual relationship when she was just 15 years old. He was her Earth Science teacher at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills.

The alleged victim, now 33 years old, went to school officials in December of 2017 after hearing stories of people alleging sex crimes as part of what's become widely known as the #MeToo movement.

The alleged victim also came forward because her 15-year-old niece had begun attending Avondale High where Donaghy continued to teach up until he resigned at the end of last year amid the allegations.

Donaghy has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the sexual intercourse he allegedly had with the teen at his apartment in Troy where she said he lived in 1999 and 2000.

The woman testified at Donaghy's preliminary examination that she was 14 years old when he first kissed her in his apartment.

She said he took her to see a classmate who was hospitalized, and it was when he was taking her home that he said he needed to stop at his apartment.

The woman said she was on his Donaghy's sofa when he sat down next to her and confessed that he was in love with her. She said he then told her to close her eyes and he kissed her.

She said Donaghy began having sex with her when she was 15.

"Aaron said to me, on a few occasions, that he was in love with me," she testified. "That he would risk his job, his reputation, and everything else if I would be with him."

Donaghy's defense attorney, Mitch Ribitwer, told 7 Action News that there was no sexual relationship, and he said the alleged victim was infatuated with his client and that people can testify to that if the case ever gets to trial.

Donaghy remains free on a personal bond.

