Woman to be arraigned in deadly stabbing of 83-year-old man at Royal Oak home

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The woman who is charged with the deadly stabbing of an elderly man in Royal Oak will be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the stabbing happened on Friday, around 9:30 p.m., inside a home in the 4300 block of Sheridan Dr. That's just west of Woodward and north of Normandy.

Police arrived at the home and found the 35-year-old woman with blood on her hands. She was detained after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

When they got inside the home, they found the 83-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the suspect is known to the victim and the homeowner, and the suspect was a guest at the home at the time of the incident.

