Woman to be sentenced in crash that killed 19-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 28-year-old woman will be sentenced in connection with the car crash that killed 19-year-old Daziah Tanae Crawford of Detroit.

Alyssa Verbeke reportedly struck Crawford's vehicle while fleeing Warren police on Aug. 5.

During Verbeke's pre-trial hearing, police officers testified that she has drug paraphernalia and a substance tested positive for cocaine in her purse at the time of her crash.

Officers also testified that follow-up testing also found traces of drugs in her system.

Verbeke pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving causing death and drug possession. The sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday morning.