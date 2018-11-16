Woman to be sentenced in crash that killed 19-year-old Detroit woman

Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 28-year-old woman will be sentenced in connection with the car crash that killed 19-year-old Daziah Tanae Crawford of Detroit.
Alyssa Verbeke reportedly struck Crawford's vehicle while fleeing Warren police on Aug. 5.
During Verbeke's pre-trial hearing, police officers testified that she has drug paraphernalia and a substance tested positive for cocaine in her purse at the time of her crash.
Officers also testified that follow-up testing also found traces of drugs in her system.
Verbeke pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving causing death and drug possession. The sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
