Woman wanted after allegedly cutting another woman with sharp object at the RenCen in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a woman who they said cut another woman with a sharp object at the Renaissance Center downtown Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:05 p.m. in a food court area near a restroom inside the RenCen on 400 Renaissance Drive near Atwater Street.

Police said the two women — who know each other — had an argument near the food court. The suspect went to the restroom and the victim followed her. The suspect came out of the restroom and the victim punched the suspect at least one time. The suspect pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim under the left armpit area, police said.

A bystander told police that a man who is believed to be a boyfriend of one of the women tried separating the two.

The victim was taken to the hospital, listed in temporary serious condition but is stable, Detroit Police Capt. Nathan Duda said.

Within 22 minutes of the incident, the suspect took off and headed toward Michigan and Cass avenues, changed clothes and left the area, police said.

"Now, whether that offender entered onto a bus and left or simply continued on, they're nowhere near the location of the incident," Duda said.

Police have released photos of the suspect after obtaining video.

"Leveraging technology and being able to use our partners' video assets, we not only have still images of the offender, we have all the specifics needed for any further investigation to be able to identify and capture. Thus my recommendation to the offender is: turn yourself in, save yourself the trouble because we're going to find you shortly," Duda said.

Police believe the incident was isolated and targeted. A motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or the incident should call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.