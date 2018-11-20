Woman wanted for stealing package off porch in Sterling Heights neighborhood

10:05 AM, Nov 20, 2018
6 mins ago

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Sterling Heights Police are looking for a woman captured on video stealing a package from a home earlier this month.

Police say a FedEx delivery worker dropped off a package near the doorstep of the Sterling Heights home.

Seconds later, a dark minivan pulled up and circled the neighborhood a few times, according to police.

The woman, dressed in all black clothing, was seen grabbing the package and leaving the scene in her vehicle. 

Sterling Heights PD say she is wanted for multiple package thefts in the area. 

If you recognize this woman, contact police at (586) 466-2846. 

