Woman who crashed through Center Line home while drunk, injuring young girl, gets jail time

(WXYZ) — A 20-year-old woman who was drunk and crashed through a family's home in Center Line, injuring a young girl, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Carris Adell Wade was sentenced to 290 days in the Macomb County Jail and three years' probation after she pleaded no contest to reckless driving and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Watch below: Center Line girl recovers months after an SUV crashed into her bedroom

Center Line girl recovers months after an SUV crashed into her bedroom

The drunk driving crash last October left 10-year-old Laila with a fractured spine, broken ribs and severe liver damage. The impact launched her 20 feet from her bed into the front yard.

Wade left the scene after the crash, but later returned posing as a concerned neighbor before leaving again.

In emotional victim impact statements, Laila's parents described how the crash left their daughter with ongoing physical pain, nightmares and trauma. They said she's had to drop out of all sports and now sees multiple therapists.

The judge called Laila "the most innocent victim" he's seen in 11 years on the bench, saying this was not a mistake but a series of dangerous choices.

