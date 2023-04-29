Woman with open head injury found lying on shoulder of NB Southfield Fwy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police were dispatched Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a person lying on the right shoulder of the northbound Southfield Freeway near the Schoolcraft entrance ramp.

Once on the scene, police and medics found a 43-year-old female from Oak Park lying on the right shoulder with an open head injury.

https://twitter.com/mspmetrodet/status/1652286809538277377

The woman was transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital in critical condition.

“We have not determined why she was on the freeway yet. We will be reviewing cameras and other technology in the area.” said Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call state police.”

If you have any information about this incident, please call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.