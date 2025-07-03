Woman with suspended license charged in hit-and-run that killed boy, injured sister & mom

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman accused of killing a 3-year-old boy and injuring his twin sister and mother in a hit-and-run crash appeared before a judge Thursday, facing multiple charges that could result in decades behind bars.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, of Mount Morris was charged with driving with a suspended license causing death and serious injuries and failure to stop at the scene of a crash while at fault causing death and serious injuries.

Prosecutors say Sandoval fled the scene after striking three pedestrians following the Livonia Spree festival fireworks Sunday night.

"The defendant in this case, we allege, did not stop, she did not call 911, she did not render any aid, she simply drove off," prosecuting attorney Brian Craigo said.

Authorities say Sandoval drove more than 70 miles north to her home in Genesee County after the incident.

Three-year-old Khalil Robinson was killed as he and his family crossed Merriman Road to get to their car after the fireworks. His twin sister Khloe and mother Tia Robinson suffered severe injuries in the crash.

Defense attorney Kevin McLean argued for a $100,000 bond, claiming Sandoval "was unaware of what had actually happened at the incident."

"I would just ask the court to consider a reasonably minimal bond based on all the allegations here with a GPS tether condition and home confinement," McLean said.

Craigo pushed for a much higher bond to ensure Sandoval appears in court.

"I would ask the honorable court to consider a bond in the amount of $500,000, cash or surety, with no 10%," Craigo said. "She's demonstrated a flight risk with leaving the scene based upon her alleged conduct in this case, and the protection of society as a whole to keep her off the roadway."

Secretary of State driving records show Sandoval's license has been suspended since August of last year, when Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police arrested her for drunken driving and refusing a breath or blood test.

"In addition to the impaired driving conviction, she has a crash that was reported with two individuals in Mount Morris back in November 14th of 2024," Craigo said, adding that records also show another crash in December of that year.

Michael Robinson, Tia's father and grandfather to the twins, expressed his frustration with the situation.

"She should've never been under the wheel, she should've actually been behind bars. If she has a reckless driving record of such, they should've locked her up," Robinson said.

Tia Robinson remains in a medically-induced coma, while Khloe was recently discharged from the hospital.

"We're just taking it one step at a time, day by day. She has a long way to go and I look at it and look at her as though she feels lost because she can't see her mama, she can't see her brother," Robinson said.

Sandoval remains in custody on a $600,000 cash or surety bond. She's due back in court later this month.

If you would like to help the Robinson family, the Livonia First Responder Foundation set up a donation page.

