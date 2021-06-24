Woman's paystub used to start fire at Oakland Twp. home leads detectives to arson arrest

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detectives were able to solve an arson case when the couple accused of the fire used a paystub with personal information to start the blaze.

Abigail Marie Grzywacz, 20, and Samual Blair Wolfe, 20, both of Shelby Township, have been charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to an Oakland Township home under construction twice.

Investigators say Grzywacz's paystub from her employer, with her address and name, was found at the scene.

The two were arraigned in 52nd District Court Tuesday, and face two counts each of third-degree arson, which is a 10-year felony. A $5,000 personal bond was set for each defendant, and they are expected to appear in court on July 1.

“Through the great partnership of the Oakland Township Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office fire investigation team, the home was protected from destruction and the perpetrators were identified and arrested,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “They would have put firefighters' lives in jeopardy as well as destroyed a home, had their fire spread further. We look forward to them being held accountable for their actions.”

Oakland Township firefighters were on the scene of the fire on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. There was a report of a fire at an unoccupied home in the 4400 block of Applewood Court. The fire was quickly put out.

Later that evening, at 9:14, firefighters received another call that the same home was on fire again. There was minor damage to the home.

When investigators returned to continue evaluation of the structure and determine a cause for the fire, they found Grzywacz's paystub and determined it was used to start the fire. The couple was arrested a short time later.