Women steal $13K in merch from Lululemon in Detroit while police were doing surveillance

Michigan State Police say five women were arrested in connection to a string of thefts from Lululemon stores throughout metro Detroit.

According to MSP, the women targeted the Lululemon store in Downtown Detroit on Monday afternoon while troopers and other agents were conducting surveillance on the store.

Troopers and Michigan Attorney General Special Agents were conducting surveillance on the store when the suspects entered the store. They were then observed leaving the store carrying a large quantity of clothing.

According to MSP, the five female suspects had about $13,000 of stolen clothing from the store.

It's believed they are responsible for several other thefts from Lululemon stores totaling over $125,000.

“This investigation is on going. While many may think retail fraud as a 'lower level' crime, these large scale retail thefts put both the public and store employees in danger as well increasing the price at the register for consumers," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.