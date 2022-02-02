Watch
Women win an appeal in dispute over ending MSU swim team

Posted at 8:38 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 20:38:51-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Swimmers who are trying to revive the women’s team at Michigan State University have been thrown a partial life ring by a federal appeals court.

The court told a federal judge in Lansing to take another look at a request for a preliminary injunction against the school.

MSU killed the swimming-and-diving program for men and women after the 2021 season, citing cost. The appeals court says Judge Hala Jarbou miscalculated the “participation gap,” a key issue when determining if federal anti-discrimination law, commonly known as Title IX, is being violated.

Nearly a year ago, Jarbou had rejected a request to keep the women’s team alive with an injunction, saying she doubted the female swimmers would prevail at the end of the litigation.

