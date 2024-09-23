Woodhaven High School cancelled last week due to threat

BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TWP., Mich — Last week's football game at Woodhaven High School was cancelled due to a threat made towards the school.

The game, set to take place between Woodhaven and Mott High School in Waterford Township, was cancelled "out of an abundance of caution", according to a letter to parents obtained by 7 News Detroit.

This came after the Brownstown Police Department received information about a threat/suspecious activity made towards the high school, specifically that evening's varsity football game. A former Woodhaven student reported the threat to police.

Authorities were able to determine that the threat did not come from a student at the school, and after investigation, they ruled that there was no threat to the public.

"Remind your children that rumors in these situations can be very negative and harmful and may lead to false information, which can create a heightened sense of anxiety," Superintendent Mark Greathead said in the letter. "If your child is experiencing signs of anxiety or stress referring to this incident, please direct them to the counseling office."

You can contact the high school's counseling department at 734-789-2069. Students and parents were also urged to reach out to OK2Say (888-555-OK2SAY) if you have concerns about the school's safety. No word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.