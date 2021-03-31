Woodward Dream Show tickets now on sale

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tickets are now available for the inaugural Woodward Dream Show taking place in Pontiac from Aug. 19 through 21.

Car aficionados will enjoy juried shows and competitions, food, fashion and vehicles ranging from the best hot rods, to muscle cars and cruisers.

The Woodward Dream Show is in conjunction with the annual Woodward Dream Cruise, which happens along Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit annually.

“We’re not trying to take anything away from the Woodward Dream Cruise, which is already a great event in this area. We see our Dream Show as an enhancement of the overall Dream Cruise experience,” said Dave Sherman of M1 Concourse. “When you’re out on Woodward you’re going to sit there and see some great cars, but you’ll see them for 10-15 seconds as they drive by. Here, you’ll have a chance to see many of the best cars that you’ll see out on Woodward, but you’ll get to spend time with them, see them up close, and talk to the owners in a way that you would never have been able to before.”

Fans can purchase tickets from www.woodwarddreamshow.com. Prices range from $100 per day, to a special $275 VIP three-day pass.

“You will get a chance to see the best of the best when it comes to cars that come to Woodward, but you’ll get to see them up close all in one place at one time,” said Tim Hartge of M1 Concourse. “And you get everything you want from that experience… the best cars, great food and beverages, and a place to park… all for one great price. “