'Woodward Moves,' the Woodward Avenue construction project, to kick off October 17

(WXYZ) — A construction and city enhancement project is about to kick off on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge.

The City of Ferndale says the Woodward Moves project is led by the Michigan Department of Transportation in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the City of Ferndale, and the City of Pleasant Ridge, and consists of repaving Woodward to dedicate six lanes to vehicle traffic and one lane on each side to bikes, walkers and other people without vehicles.

The work will reportedly take place in two phases and will start on October 17. That’s when the left lane of Woodward will be closed in both directions. Nightly double lane closures are also expected this fall.

Most of the work, the City of Ferndale says, will take place in the spring through the fall of 2023.

Here’s what the project will entail:

Resurfacing of Woodward from 8 Mile to Oakridge Street

The reduction of a travel lane on each side of Woodward in Ferndale

Improved visibility at intersections

Targeted improvements to curbs

Implementation of accessible curb ramps

Shortening of pedestrian crossings

Protected bike lanes

Bus islands

Drainage improvements

“This is a pivotal moment for this community,” says Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana in a press release. “Streets and communities where walking and biking is safe and accessible are areas where people thrive. This project is about letting Woodward Avenue evolve to meet the needs of the current and future residents, businesses and visitors.”

More information on Woodward Moves can be found here.