Worker seriously injured after falling off Tulip Time ride

HOLLAND, Mich. — A worker is hurt after falling off a Tulip Time ride Wednesday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says first responders arrived at the parking lot of the Holland Civic Center after receiving word at around 11:30 a.m. that someone had fallen while working on a carnival ride.

A 27-year-old Skerbeck Entertainment Group employee was found lying on the ground near the Ferris wheel when officers and firefighters arrived, public safety officials say.

We’re told the employee ascended an extension ladder when he lost his balance and fell. He wore a safety harness but it did not prevent him from falling, the employee reportedly told first responders.

HDPS says the man hit parts of the ride during the fall. He was airlifted with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.