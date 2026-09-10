Worker shot and killed inside Goodfellas Wear clothing store in Detroit

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed inside a clothing store in Detroit, and the killer remains at large.

Ali Aoun was found shot inside Goodfellas Wear on Woodward near Chicago Boulevard. A source says Aoun's father reached out to another employee to check on his son after he stopped answering his phone. That worker rushed to the store and found Aoun in an office suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The worker called 911, and medics pronounced Aoun dead at the scene.

Watch Randy Wimbley's full report in the video player below:

9-10 Randy Clothing Store Murder Self Contained.mov

Detroit police obtained surveillance footage from the store as part of the homicide investigation.

Aoun's best friend, Amine Beydoun, said the two had been close since childhood.

"We grew up together. I mean we've been next-door neighbors since, let's say, 6 years old, you know? We've traveled other parts of the world together. We'd just go on with his family. He'd come with mine," Beydoun said.

Beydoun remembered Aoun as selfless and dedicated.

"If we go two, three weeks maybe without talking, he'll knock on my door early in the morning like, 'I got you a bagel, you know, come on out.' So that's a little bit to tell you about his character— really, really just thinks about everybody," Beydoun said.

Eddie Nassar, a family friend and the building's owner, said he had known Aoun for more than three years.

"I knew Ali for three years now, a little over three years. Everybody loves him in the neighborhood. He's a hardworking kid. He's a hardworking young man. His dad is a hell of a guy—he's like a brother to me, you know? He attended my son's wedding on Friday. He was there, all happy, gave me a big hug, and I said, 'Ali, hopefully you're next.' Speechless, man, speechless," Nassar said.

Nassar warned that the public is not safe with Aoun's killer still free.

"Listen, you could be next. Your son could be next. Your daughter could be next. People that will come in and kill people in a cold-blooded way, they need to be behind bars. They do not belong to society because today was Ali; tomorrow it could be any of us, any of our kids, for no reason," Nassar said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

