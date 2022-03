DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are investigating after an employee at the Normandie Hotel was shot and killed Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the hotel, which is located on the 11600 block of Woodward.

Residents tell 7 Action News, the worker was a nice person who had worked there for more than 20 years.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.