Worker who quietly lowered town's fluoride for years resigns

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — A town employee who for years quietly lowered the fluoride level in a Vermont community's drinking water has resigned.

Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin submitted a letter of resignation Monday.

He says in his resignation letter that fluoride levels have not been in the state-recommended range for over a decade.

That's much longer than the nearly four years the state had originally disclosed.

The Vermont Health Department did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The initial discovery sparked concerns about dental health, misinformation and government transparency.

The town said this month it would return to full fluoridation.