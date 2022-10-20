Watch Now
Worker who quietly lowered town's fluoride for years resigns

Flouting Fluoride
Wilson Ring/AP
People walk past cafe table as cars park curbside, Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022, in Richmond, Vt. A town employee in Richmond is under fire for lowering the fluoride level in the drinking water below the state's recommended level for more than three years. A town commission has voted to return the water to full fluoridation after outrage from some residents. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 13:23:19-04

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — A town employee who for years quietly lowered the fluoride level in a Vermont community's drinking water has resigned.

Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin submitted a letter of resignation Monday.

He says in his resignation letter that fluoride levels have not been in the state-recommended range for over a decade.

That's much longer than the nearly four years the state had originally disclosed.

The Vermont Health Department did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The initial discovery sparked concerns about dental health, misinformation and government transparency.

The town said this month it would return to full fluoridation.

