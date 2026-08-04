Workers clean gas leak after semi-truck flips in Pine Lake, no injuries reported

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Workers are cleaning a 'small amount' of gas that leaked into Pine Lake after a semi-truck overturned on Monday evening, the West Bloomfield Chief of Police tells us.

Chopper 7 shows workers cleaning gas leak on Pine Lake

Semi-truck driver flips vehicle on Pine Lake, no injuries reported

The crash happened in West Bloomfield, between Seminary and Indian Trail on Orchard Lake road, an area with many curves in the road.

Chief Dale Young told us that no one was injured in the crash. He also said that there are no indications that drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash.