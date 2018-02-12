Workers vow to continue the fight for higher wages and union rights

(WXYZ) - On the 50th anniversary of the historic 1968 Memphis sanitation worker strike, fast food workers with the Fight for $15, hospital workers, SEIU janitors and faith allies, joined by Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield, will rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and then march and protest at a local McDonalds to continue the fight for higher wages and union rights.

The event, a renewal of the 1968 Poor People's Campaign led by Martin Luther King Jr, will be held in conjunction with a nationwide day of protests including events in Memphis, Cleveland, Chicago, Houston, Milwaukee, Des Moines and more.



Detroit workers will vow to continue the sanitation workers' fight for higher wages and union rights and show their support for cooks and cashiers across the Mid-South who will be striking Monday for $15 and union rights.

During the Day of Action, Fight for $15 participants from around the South and across the U.S. will join civil rights leader Rev. William Barber as they converge on Memphis to march in honor of the 1968 strikers and throw their support behind a renewed Poor People's Campaign, the movement Dr. Martin Luther King championed prior to his assassination.

