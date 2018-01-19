Earthquake shakes Baja California, Central Mexico

(KGTV) - A major earthquake struck off Baja California, Mexico, Friday morning.



The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake measured a 6.3 about 80 kilometers north-northeast of Loreto, in the Gulf of California.

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake just struck in the Gulf of California, between Baja California and the Mexican mainland. Tsunami not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) January 19, 2018





Social media posts show people leaving buildings and standing outside after the earthquake about 8 a.m.

No damage was immediately reported.