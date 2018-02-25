'Explosion' reported in English town of Leicester

A 'major explosion' was reported Sunday night by the BBC in the English town of Leicester, causing damage to a convenience store.

Search and rescue teams were working to find and remove wounded victims from the explosion. As of Sunday evening, there have been no estimates on fatalities or injuries.

Several roadways in the area have been closed as police converge on the area.

Photos posted on social media show flames reaching into the sky from the explosion. The BBC reported that one of the buildings involved in Sunday's explosion had a "pancake collapse."