Explosions outside Benghazi mosque kills dozens

Google Map of Benghazi, Libya.
At least 26 people were killed and 31 others injured in two explosions outside a mosque in Benghazi, Libya, a security official told CNN.
The explosions, believed to be car bombs, happened in the city's east on Tuesday night as worshipers left the Al-Radhwan mosque, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Images of the attack's aftermath showed a cordon around a gutted and charred car with a pool of blood below it and a damaged pick-up truck beside it.
People were seen outside the mosque crying and consoling each other amid scattered debris, dented vehicles and the shattered tiles of a small structure's foundation.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Local media said Benghazi authorities were urging residents in the Al-Salmani al-Sharqi neighborhood to assist authorities in finding the perpetrators.
Libya has been hit with a string of attacks since its civil war broke out in 2011 with the Arab Spring.
The country has been fighting ISIS in recent years, but a US air campaign against the militant group has largely reduced its presence in the country.
