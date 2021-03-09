Palace responds to Harry & Meghan, says it is 'saddened' to learn 'extent of their struggles'

The Royal Family has responded to the bombshell allegations levied by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday evening.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Tuesday. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

In the interview, Meghan described not receiving support from the Royal Family amid a series of negative press stories. She said the toxic media environment combined with coldness from the Royal Family drove her to consider suicide.

Meghan also described a conversation with an unnamed palace staffer who made racist remarks about her child's skin color. She also said that the Palace was reluctant to give a title to her son, Archie — a break from precedent within the family.

During Sunday's interview, Harry says that while he still is on good terms with Queen Elizabeth, he said he went several months without speaking to his father, Prince Charles. He also described a rocky relationship with his brother, Prince William.

Meghan and Harry announced plans to step back as senior members of the Royal Family in early 2020. They moved out of the U.K. and now reside in California.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan would not resume in their roles as working members of the family and that Harry would have to return his honorary military titles to the Queen.