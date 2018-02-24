UN Security Council approves 30-day Syria ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a 30-day ceasefire resolution in Syria after a relentless bombardment of the country's eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus that has left hundreds dead.

Saturday's vote, which was supposed to be at noon, was held up by deliberations for two hours and comes after several days of delay.

In a speech following the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley argued that the council is "late to respond to this crisis. Very late."

More than 400 people have been killed since Sunday in bombing raids in eastern Ghouta.

Around 400,000 people are in hiding as the rebel-held suburb crumbles around them after being pounded with shells, mortars and bombs dropped by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces since Sunday night.

