(WXYZ) — Gigantic bounce houses are returning to metro Detroit this month with the Big Bounce America Tour in Fraser.

World's Largest Bounce House returning to Fraser the next 2 weekends

According to The Big Bounce America, there will be massive inflatable attractions coming to Steffens Park in Fraser starting on Saturday, May 17.

The different bounce houses coming to the event are:



The World's Largest Bounce House - 24,000 square feet and 32 feet tall, with giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and more. Plus, a custom stage with a DJ playing music.

The Giant - A 900-foot-long obstacle course with 50 different obstacles

Sport Slam - A customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size

airSPACE - A space-themed bounce house with a five-lane slide and 25-foot-tall inflatable alien

OctoBlast - Part bouncer, part foam party that's also a deep sea world with ocean creatures, fam cannons and more

Tickets for the event start at $22 and organizers say it's expected to sell out. There are all-access tickets available. It runs Saturday, May 17, Sunday, May 18 and then Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25 at Steffens Park on Garfield Rd. in Fraser.