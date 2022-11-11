Watch Now
World's largest Red Kettle to be installed in Downtown Detroit on Friday

Posted at 7:06 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 07:06:53-05

The world's tallest red kettle is set to be installed in Cadillac Square on Friday, part of the holidays returning to metro Detroit.

The Salvation Army's red kettle stands 56 feet tall, 24 feet wide and includes 26,000 sparkling LED lights.

It marks the unofficial start of The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. They have a goal to raise $8.2 million to support metro Detroiters in need.

Money raised will help fund the year-round efforts to provide more than just feeding and sheltering people.

