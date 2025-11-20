Would you try a mimosa that tastes like a Coney Dog? You can vote for it ahead of next football season

Would you buy a Coney Dog-flavored mimosa? It could be sold at liquor stores near you ahead of next football season.
André California Champagne, the new official Sparkling Wine Sponser of the NFL, is rolling out a André Tailgate Team-Mosa, with a mimosa for each of the 32 cities where NFL teams play.
The recipe for a Coney Dog mimosa, you ask? Andre provided it below:
- 1/2 André + 1/2 tomato juice + dash of Wocestershire sauce & yellow mustard
Football fans have from now until Dec. 1 to vote for their favorite Team-Mosa. The beverage with the most votes will be chosen as the flavor officially bottled or canned ahead of the 2026 football season.
Here's a list of all the Team-Mosas, starting with AFC teams and then NFC teams:
- Buffalo Bills – BuffaloSauceMosa
- Miami Dolphins – CubanoMosa
- New England Patriots – ChowdaMosa
- New York Jets – BagelMosa
- Houston Texans – BBQSauceMosa
- Indianapolis Colts – RanchMosa
- Tennessee Titans – BushwhackerMosa
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Tomato-ClamMosa
- Baltimore Ravens – SeafoodMosa
- Pittsburgh Steelers – PickleMosa
- Cincinnati Bengals – Chili3WayMosa
- Cleveland Browns – PolishBoyMosa
- Kansas City Chiefs – BurntEndsMosa
- Las Vegas Raiders – VegasBombMosa
- Los Angeles Chargers – AvocadoMosa
- Denver Broncos – GreenChileMosa
- Dallas Cowboys – QuesoMosa
- Philadelphia Eagles – WooderIceMosa
- New York Giants – PizzaMosa
- Washington Commanders – HalfSmokeMosa
- New Orleans Saints – BeignetMosa
- Atlanta Falcons – ColaMosa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CrabMosa
- Carolina Panthers – PorkNVinegarMosa
- Chicago Bears – GiardinieraMosa
- Green Bay Packers – CheeseMosa
- Detroit Lions – ConeyDogMosa
- Minnesota Vikings – MilkMosa
- San Francisco 49ers – SourdoughMosa
- Seattle Seahawks – CoffeeMosa
- Los Angeles Rams – MatchaMosa
- Arizona Cardinals – CactusMosa
You can vote for your favorite beverage at this link.