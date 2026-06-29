Would you try a fried Uncrustables Burger? It's available now at Logan's Roadhouse

DALLAS, Tex. (WXYZ) — Have you ever wanted to try a burger with fried Uncrustables used as the bun? Well now you can at Logan's Roadhouse.

Logan's Roadhouse and the J.M. Smicker Company announced the collaboration on Monday morning, with the Uncrustables Burger available at Logan's for a limited time.

Available while supplies last, the burdger features two beer-battered deep-fried grape Uncrustables sandwiches, stacked around a 7-oz. burger patty, cheddar cheese and Garlic Pickle Aioli. The burger is available for $14.99.

Guests will also be able to to order Uncrustables desserts, included the fried Uncrustables topped with melted marshmellows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel.

"Logan's has always been about bringing people together over great food and having a little fun while we’re at it," said Shawn Van Winkle, Vice President of Marketing for Logan’s Roadhouse, via press release. "The Uncrustables Burger is bold, a little over the top and undeniably delicious. It's the kind of menu item that turns heads when it hits the table and gets people talking long after the meal is over."

You can find a participating location at this link.

