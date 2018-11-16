Would you try these chocolate-covered pickles?

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Pickles are all the rage nowadays, with things like pickle pizza, pickle corn dogs and much more. Now, a recipe from Delish might be taking it to a new level.
Yes, these bread & butter pickles chips are coated with sugar, patted dry and then dipped in melted chocolate before being topped with sea salt and cooled off for a few minutes.
Would you try the chocolate-covered pickles?
