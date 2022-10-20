'Wouldn't change it for the world': Milan parents donate kidneys to their two kids

MILAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Milan family has an extraordinary transplant story to tell.

Parents Aaron and Vanessa Rhoads both donated their kidneys to their two children to save their lives. Both transplants took place at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Aaron and Vanessa Rhoads say they got pregnant in 2018 after battling fertility issues.

It was a dream to have their son Channing, but shortly into the pregnancy, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder known as autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD).

"Channing had a difficult road. One out of 4 make it for the first month of birth," Vanessa Rhoads said. "So, it is quite shocking to know every day for us was a milestone."

At 3 months, Channing had a stroke all while his kidneys were enlarging. At 1-year-old, he needed a new one, so without hesitation, dad Aaron Rhoads offered his up.

Meanwhile, mom found out she was pregnant with baby number two.

"Yep, 8 weeks I was when they went under for transplant," Vanessa Rhoads said. "And getting sick at the hospital, so emotional for them to go under but as well hormonal for me with being pregnant with her."

Vanessa Rhoads says baby Everly was diagnosed with the exact same disorder as her brother. But for these parents it didn't matter, hearing a heartbeat was enough to move forward.

"We just took it one day at a time just as we did with Channing, and she did so well," Aaron Rhoads said.

Everly would also need a kidney transplant and so like the Rhoads do, Vanessa stepped up.

"It is a long recovery, still kind of dealing with some pain, but I wouldn't change it for the world," Vanessa Rhoads said.

Both kids have to get blood draws regularly. They're also on medication for the rest of their lives.

"Channing has really taken it in stride. I am the type of parent where I'm like this is your life, I am not going to sugar coat it," Vanessa Rhoads said.

Despite the turbulent beginning to their lives, the kids appear happy in their little worlds and mom and dad are in awe.

"We get reminders on our phone and we're like wow, we did that, they did that," Aaron Rhoads said. "Like it's unbelievable what these kids have gone through, and they don't know it yet."

The parents say Channing and Everly can live about 15 to 20 years with their kidneys before needing another transplant.

People with their condition will likely need three transplants total in their lifetime.

If you would like to register to become an organ donor in Michigan, visit registerme.org/campaign/mi.

