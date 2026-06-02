Wright & Company closing in July after 12 years in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — After more than a decade in Downtown Detroit, the restaurant Wright & Company announced it is closing this summer.

The spot was opened by Chef Marc Djozlija, who is also a partner in the restaurant, on the second floor at 1500 Woodward in the F.J. Schwankovsky Building, which was completed in 1891. From 1920 to 1978, it was occupied by the Wright-Kay jewelry firm.

Djozlija was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2015. The menu features a variety of small plates, plus cocktails and desserts.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, restaurant owners said that its final dinner service will be on Friday, July 3.

"For more than a decade, you’ve made us part of your first dates, anniversaries, celebrations, late-night cocktails, and countless unforgettable evenings. What started as a restaurant became a gathering place, and that’s because of the people who walked through our doors," the post reads.

They said they will still continue hosting private events, celebrations and special gatherings in the second-floor space. According to Melody Baetens, the dining and entertainment reporter for The Detroit News, a new concept will take over the space.