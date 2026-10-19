Wright & Company in Downtown Detroit opening for seasonal cocktail concept

Wright & Company, a beloved restaurant in Downtown Detroit that closed after 12 years this summer, will reopen this fall and winter for a seasonal cocktail concept.

According to the restaurant, Wright & Company will open this month and will be presented by the Detroit Optimist Society, which operated Wright & Co. and other Detroit restaurants and bars.

The concept invites guests to enjoy a drink before dinner or after dinner, and will also include an array of classic drinks and "intention pre- and post-dinner cocktails." They also expect to offer food with more details to come.

It will be called "Before & After" and open Oct. 22 and be open Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Only walk-ins will be available.