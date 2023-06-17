Wrong place, right time: Couple recalls pulling troopers from fiery wreckage

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXMI) — Michael Bohland and Faith Kik say they were in the wrong place at the right time Thursday evening when they jumped into action to pull two Michigan State Police troopers from their burning cruiser.

The Grand Haven couple was in the Muskegon area, near the intersection of Holbrook and Peck, when they happened upon a police chase that ended in a fiery crash.

“We were headed to go look at a camper van that we were interested in buying and we took a wrong turn and didn’t know where we were supposed to go,” Kik told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, Friday. “Then we saw the Explorer turn on the road, and the cop turned onto the road. And as soon as the cop turned his lights on, the SUV just booked it — I mean, so fast.”

It all seemed to happen in an instant. Bohland and Kik were all of a sudden surrounded by a storm of glass and metal.

“We weren't really thinking anything, just holy cow," Bohland recalled. "We pulled the first trooper out of the car, and we kind of laid them on the ground there.”

Two male MSP troopers were inside the vehicle with serious injuries.

They were assisting troopers out of Kent County, who were chasing a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

On Friday, Michigan State Police identified the people in the suspect vehicle as two juveniles from the Muskegon area.

One of the troopers was released from the hospital on Friday.

"We were just happy that we were able to help those that help us all the time," Bohland said.

“Everybody just keeps reaching out, trying to tell us that we're heroes, and I don't really feel that way — we're just glad to be able to help. I'm glad that they're OK.”

Detectives with MSP's Fifth District Investigative Response Team are investigating the crash.

