WWE bringing Monday Night RAW to Detroit before SummerSlam

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WWE is coming back to the Motor City for Monday Night RAW with the show playing at Little Caesars Arena before SummerSlam.

According to 313 Presents, Monday Night RAW will be at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, July 28 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The main event will include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Others who will appear include Cody Rhodes, Raw Tag Team Champions RK Bro, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The show will also be before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam set for Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 in New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m.