WWJ radio anchor Mike Campbell passes away at 65, station announces

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mike Campbell, a news reporter and anchor at WWJ Newsradio 950, passed away over the weekend, the station announced in a report on Monday morning.

According to his LinkedIn page, Campbell earned a Bachelor's Degree by Northern Michigan, Campbell attended Specs @ LTU in Southfield, earning his Radio-Television certificate in Broadcast News from there.

"We are heartbroken to share that WWJ Reporter and Anchor Mike Campbell died on Sunday. He was 65 years old, having just celebrated his birthday at the end of May," WWJ Newsroom said in their article announcing his death. "Mike covered the streets of Metro Detroit for nearly three decades, and also anchored the Saturday morning news on WWJ...Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's wife Terri, his children, his extended family and many friends."