WXYZ decorates tree to benefit Forgotten Harvest in Gardner White's 2025 Twinkle Town competition

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Even when we're working hard to bring you the news of our communities each and every day, there's really just one thing on our minds: Gardner White's annual Twinkle Town tree decorating competition.

That's right, we're back for another year of tree decorating for a good cause.

For years, we have toiled, we have tinsled—and yet, we still fell short of victory.

But as they say, we're hoping the third time’s a charm.

This year, we're pulling out more stops and secret weapons. We teamed up with local designer Jon Gerych of Gerych’s in Fenton to make our theme stand out, representing a fondness for yesteryear. Our theme this year: Hudson's Nostalgia.

Gardner White’s annual tree decorating competition pits 24 teams against each other, all in the name of charity.

The winning tree will win $10,000 for their charity of choice, and once again, we picked Forgotten Harvest as our charity for the competition.

Now, we can't show you our tree just yet. A holiday kick-off event will happen on November 6 at Gardner White’s flagship store in Warren, when the voting will open up for best tree.

And all we want for Christmas this year ... is a win for local families.