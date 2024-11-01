WXYZ decorating tree to benefit Forgotten Harvest in 2024 Twinkle Town campaign

(WXYZ) — It’s that time of year again. Gardner White’s Twinkle Town tree decorating competition is back — and WXYZ is ready to fight for the top spot for a good cause.

WXYZ anchors Carolyn Clifford and Mike Duffy along with Digital Director Alexandra Bahou teamed up with local designer Jon Gerych of Gerych's in Fenton to decorate a holiday tree for the benefit of a local charity.

Check out our tree last year:

WXYZ-TV picked Forgotten Harvest once again as their charity in the competition. The winning tree will get $10,000 toward their charity of choice.

The team’s theme this year: Detroit Lions and Tigers and Christmas, Oh My!

During the Twinkle Town event on November 12, families were able to vote on 20 different trees, enjoy live music, face painting, treats, Santa and more. The event will be held at Gardner White’s flagship store at 6500 East 14 Mile Road in Warren. You can register for the event here.

Voting for the trees will be open from November 12 through December 8.

To read more about Gardner White’s Twinkle Town event, click here.

