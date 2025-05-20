WXYZ digital team honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Award

(WXYZ) — The WXYZ digital team was honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award Tuesday for its cross-platform coverage of daily news, breaking news, special events, and investigative projects.

The Murrow Award came in the category of digital, and honored Alexandra Bahou, Maxwell White, Natalia Escalante, Kellen Voss and Scott Anderson of the WXYZ digital team.

Whether it’s breaking news, major events or stories that make a difference, the WXYZ team strives to meet audiences where they are with a thoughtful and innovative approach to digital delivery.

WXYZ will now advance to the national competition, with the winners announced in August. The awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association.