Watch
News

Actions

WXYZ earns nine awards at the 44th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

GettyImages-460164098_1437066901029_21525658_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Copyright Getty Images
Ethan Miller
GettyImages-460164098_1437066901029_21525658_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 12:21:06-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 44th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below!

Newscast – Morning/Daytime/Evening
Oxford High School Shooting

  • Taylor Sharpe
  • Elizabeth Hager
  • Jim Kiertzner
  • Megan Garagiola
  • Heather Catallo
  • Carolyn Clifford
  • Sarah Jeffery

Special Event Coverage
Woodward Dream Cruise

  • Marie-Terese Gould
  • Elizabeth Hager
  • Matthew Bellehumeur

Continuing Coverage
Oxford High School Shooting

  • Jim Kiertzner
  • Carolyn Clifford
  • Alicia Smith
  • Heather Catallo
  • Johnny Sartin
  • Simon Shaykhet
  • Kim Russell

Environment/Science – News
Detroit Under Water: Wetlands and Flooding

  • Heather Catallo
  • Johnny Sartin

Human Interest – News
Autism House

  • Glenda Lewis
  • John Ciolino

News Promotion – Image (Single Spot)
WXYZ - Morning Razzle Dazzle

  • Phil Wrobel
  • Karam Rassam WXYZ

Anchor – News
Alicia Smith

News Excellence
Jeff Kiernan

Overall Excellence
Mike Murri

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!