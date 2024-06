WXYZ earns six awards, including overall excellence, at the 46th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

(WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with six Emmy awards, including overall excellence, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 46th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

2024 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

WXYZ

• Mike Murri, General Manager

NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME/EVENING - LARGER MARKET

2024 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

February 14th 6pm- Mourning at MSU

WXYZ

• Tony Chiudioni, Producer

• Jarrod Stoddard, Director

• Darren Cunningham, Reporter

BREAKING NEWS

2024 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

MSU Campus Shooting

WXYZ

• Clarence Stone, Producer

• Keenan Smtih, Anchor

• Alicia Smith, Anchor

• Faraz Javed, Reporter

DOCUMENTARY - HISTORICAL

2024 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

75 Years of 7

WXYZ

• Marie-Terese Gould, Producer

• Maxwell White, Writer

• John Terry, Writer

NEWS PROMOTION - TOPICAL (SINGLE SPOT)

2024 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Opening Day in Detroit

WXYZ

• Phil Wrobel, Writer

• Katie Chupailo, Producer

• Joe Orban, Producer

ANCHOR - NEWS

2024 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Alicia Smith

WXYZ

• Alicia Smith, Anchor