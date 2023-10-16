WXYZ enters Gardner White’s 2023 Twinkle Town tree decorating competition

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV has entered into Gardner White’s 2023 Twinkle Town tree decorating competition.

Mike Duffy, along with 11 other local celebrities, have been chosen to decorate a holiday tree that will be on display to raise awareness for a charity of their choosing.

WXYZ-TV has chosen Forgotten Harvest as their charity in the competition.

During the Twinkle Town event on November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gardner White at 6500 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren, families will be able to attend to see a tree lighting, live music, face painting, treats, Santa and more.

The event is free for families.

After the tree reveals on November 9, the public will be able to vote for their favorite tree.

The winning tree’s charity will receive $10,000. Gardner White says all charities involved will get a donation.

To RSVP to the November event, click here.